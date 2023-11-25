Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Juhu Bungalow Prateeksha To Daughter Shweta: Report

Shweta Bachchan with Big B. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. As per a report by Money Control, a gift deed was signed on November 8, and Rs 50.65 lakh was paid as stamp duty. The bungalow, which falls under the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, is spread across two plots. The size of the plots are 890.47 sq m and 674 sq. The valuation of the property is Rs 50 crore, reported India Today. Prateeksha is located at a distance of one kilometer from Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa.

As per Vogue India, Prateeksha was the first house bought by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor used to live with his parents — legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Teji Bachchan. The house was named by the legendary poet himself.

During season 14 of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the house. He said, "This name was given by my father and there is a line in his father's poem which says, ‘Swagat sabke liye yahan par nehin kisike liye Prateeksha'”. Not to forget, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also got married at Prateeksha.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. On the legendary actor's birthday, Shweta picked some happy pictures of the two and shared them on Instagram. Her note read, “Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.”

Sharing another set of pictures from the birthday festivities, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “May you always be surrounded by love.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 - AD. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role. Deepika and Big B will also share the screen space in the Hindi remake of The Intern.