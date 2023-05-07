When Amitabh Bachchan Asked Fans To 'Keep Away' From Jalsa This Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

For decades now, it has been a ritual of sorts for Amitabh Bachchan to step out and wave at the fans who have gathered in front of his house in Mumbai. However, on Saturday, Big B – as he is fondly referred to – asked his beloved fans to “keep away” from Jalsa, his house on Sunday as he may not be there to greet them due to work commitments. In his blog, the legend wrote, “The human speaks and thinks with speed now … the expression and the brevity of the express ... the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is … take or leave ... and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going ..." Addressing the meet and greet on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan added, "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for ... there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday ... There shall be an effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa ... but there could be a delay or a non-appearance... so a warning in advance to keep away ..."

Giving us a glimpse of his famous Sunday tradition, Amitabh Bachchan had previously shared a black and white image of him greeting a sea of fans waiting outside Jalsa. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Sunday by the Gates... from 1982, each Sunday without fail ... the love, the affection and ... my emotion ... my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason.”

On another occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar picture and gushed, “This love…Every Sunday from the year 1982! My folded hands and bended knees. Yeh pyaar, har Sunday, Aabhaar…Aabhaar…Aabhaar…[Gratitude].”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K. The movie will be headlined by Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.





