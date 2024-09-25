Amitabh Bachchan And Rajinikanth In <i>Vettaiyan</i> New Poster. That's It. That's The Post

The makers of Vettaiyan have big news for Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth fans. They shared a new poster on Wednesday. They also mentioned that Vettaiyan The Hunter prevue is slated to release this evening. The striking poster features two of the biggest superstars of the Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. The caption on the post shared by Lyca Productions on X (earlier known as Twitter), read, "Hunter is on the way! Vettaiyan The Hunter. Prevue is releasing today at PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. Vettaiyan releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Big B and Rajinikanth's friendship goes back a long way. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in 80s films such as Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar . A few years later, the duo collaborated again for Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991).

Hunter is on the way! VETTAIYAN THE HUNTER Prevue is releasing today at PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. #Vettaiyan Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan... pic.twitter.com/YAKZnldh4v — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 25, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan will share space with Rajinikanth after 33 years in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170, also known as Vettaiyan. The actors have collaborated on films such as Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon, Geraftaar. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the sets earlier and they wrote, "I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajinikanth again...He hasn't changed at all...The same simple humble down-to-earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness."

Vettaiyan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and VJ Rakshan. Phew!