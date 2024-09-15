Onam 2024: Rajinikanth Dances To <i>Vettaiyan</i> Song On <i>Coolie</i> Sets

Rajinikanth celebrated Onam Rajni style on the sets of Coolie. Sun Pictures shared a BTS video on Instagram in which the actor can be seen watching a song on smartphone with other crew members. Later, he jumps into impromptu dance with his team mates. Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. He wore a green shirt paired with a white mundu and amped up his swag with a pair of black shades. The veteran actor is seen dancing to Manasilaayo song (Vettaiyan) on Coolie sets. The video drew a whole lot of love on Instagram. A fan wrote, "We Got Thalaivar doing reels before GTA 6." Another fan wrote, "Enna energy at 70's." Another comment read, "Best part is Thalaivar calling Loki to dance." Take a look:

In March this year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander will once again collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project. Additionally, action choreographers Anbu-Arivu are on board. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to release in 2025.

Speaking of Vettaiyan, the film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami.