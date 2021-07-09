Amitabh Bachchan Almost Defied A Family 'Protocol' For His New Co-Star - This Adorable Fur-Ball

From Amitabh Bachchan's official blog (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a bunch of adorable photos on his blog

On Instagram, he wrote: "My new companion on set"

"Wanted so much to bring her home," he added

Amitabh Bachchan had the best time ever on sets recently, courtesy a bunch of his new co-stars - a few adorable doggos. On Thursday night, Mr Bachchan shared a few behind-the-scene moments from the sets, in which he can be seen chilling with a Golden Retriever puppy at work. "My new companion on set... cozy and comfortable in my arms... wanted so much to bring her home.... but," Big B left us guessing with this post. Meanwhile on his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan revealed why exactly he changed his mind about returning home with the fur-ball: "I almost wanted to defy the family decision not to get any more pets because they die, and bring her home to convince her presence but then domestic protocol needs attention. So..."

Here's how this little munchkin stole Amitabh Bachchan heart and ours too. In his blog, Big B wrote he received "an immediate welcome response from her."

Last month, Mr Bachchan shared these adorable glimpses of his fun-time with another doggo on sets: "My co-star... Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan zaroor khade ho jatey hain (No matter what the talk is, their ears always prick up)."

This is the first time Mr Bachchan had introduced his furry companion on Instagram: "My co-star at work... when he's on set the whole atmosphere changes ... that is why they are man-woman's best friend." Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with multiple heart emojis in the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive line-up of films ahead. In Chehre, he plays the role of a criminal lawyer and co-stars with Emraan Hashmi. Big B also stars in Aya Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In Jhund, he has been cast as a football coach. Mr Bachchan also has Mayday in his line-up. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of The Intern.