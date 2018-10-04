Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya And Other Stars Join Family At Krishna Raj Kapoor's Prayer Meet

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Krishna Raj Kapoor's prayer meet.

A prayer meet was organised to remember Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. The prayer meet was attended by Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (who is also Ritu Nanda's daughter-in-law) and members of the Kapoor family. Krishna Kapoor's granddaughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor arrived with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan. Krishna Raj Kapoor's sons Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor were also present at the prayer service. Rishi Kapoor, who took off for USA for medical treatment, wasn't present. However, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor attended the prayer on Thursday. Rima Jain arrived with her son Armaan. Kunal Kapoor (son of actor Shashi Kapoor) arrived with his son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor and daughter Shaira Laura Kapoor. Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor died on Monday. Her eldest son Randhir Kapoor performed the final rites.

Here are the pictures from the prayer meet:

Other than Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Twinkle Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia, Shabana Azmi, designer Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Khan, Asha Bhosle, Rakesh Roshan and Poonam Dhillon among others also attended the prayer meet.

Here are more pictures from the prayer meet:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, close friends including Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor along with his mother Nirmal Kapoor were spotted at the Kapoor bungalow in Pali Hills. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor were the first ones from the film fraternity to grieve with the family.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's family members paid tribute to her by sharing emotional notes and throwback pictures on social media. Randhir Kapoor and Babita's daughter Karisma shared a picture of Krishna Raj Kapoor with her great grandchildren Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur and wrote: "Remembering big dadi."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with her grandmother from their Paris vacation.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who couldn't be part of the funeral as she was reportedly in US, where her husband Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment, wrote: "She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart."

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Raj Kapoor in 1946. Their children are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda.