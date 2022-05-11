Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Attend Shivkumar Sharma's Funeral

Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan at the funeral.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with wife Jaya Bachchan paid their final tribute to musical legend Shivkumar Sharma. The star couple were pictured at Shivkumar Sharma's funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The late music maestro had composed music for Yash Chopra's 1981 film Silsila, in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan co-starred. The songs composed by him included the iconic tracks Dekha Ek Khwaab and Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. Shivkumar Sharma died at the age of 84 at his Pali Hill house in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack. The santoor maestro was accorded a state funeral, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shivkumar Sharma's long list of accolades included the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, which he won in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001. He began his musical journey as a tabla player when he was only five but soon found his calling in santoor.

He also composed music with flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia (with whom he formed the Shiv-Hari duo) for films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni and Darr, to name a few. As Shiv-Hari, the composer duo made music for eight films, most for Yash Chopra's home banner Yash Raj Films.

In 1967, he collaborated with Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Pt Brij Bhushan Kabra for the successful album Call of the Valley. Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul and Rohit.