Trolled For Nothing And Everything, Babil Khan Writes: 'I Know You Think I'm Fake'

Babil Khan shared this image. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

Babil Khan has finally broken his silence on all the criticism he has been receiving online. On Tuesday, the actor shared a cryptic note on Instagram addressing the trolling coming his way for his reaction after photobombing a woman at an event in Mumbai. He became the subject of trolls after a video of him profusely apologising to the guest went viral (more on this later). Now, Babil has shared a series of pictures of himself, dressed in the outfit from the same event. In the caption, he confessed that he is “not strategised” when he is “too sorry” about something. Adding that he was “raised” that way, Babil Khan wrote, “All I did was introduce myself, ‘Hi, I'm Babil' and the way you looked at me changed. I know that look, I know that you think that I'm fake, ‘he's pretentious, tryna act humble when he's sure that I know of his name' or something else like if I'm too sorry when I apologise. I am not strategised, it's just the way I've been raised, I am who I am and that's just the way I behave, but I know that it's strange to see something new when all of the clones look the same.”

Babil Khan, who is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, added, “But if I'm honest to you, the truth is that I'm just struggling to adjust to fame. I put in the work and I deal with the pain and I guess someday it'll pay, And I care about you, I care what you think, but I guess it's time for a change. The same things that you loved me for, are now your weapons to hate. But I see you, the real ones, the day ones, the ones that never switched lanes. You're family to me, I'll be there for you, you're the reason I stay in the game. This is our army. I love you.”

Babil Khan's fans showered love in the comments section. Several users asked him to not apologise and to stay the way he is. A fan said, “Don't apologise fam, they only hate you when they crave you. Keep your head up.” Another wrote, “Never apologise for being yourself.” “Do not apologise. We see you and we love you,” read a comment. Another read, “Stay as you are, always. We love you for who you are. Never apologise for being yourself.”

In the video taken at the Tiffany & Co.'s store launch event in Mumbai, Babil can be seen casually interacting with the paparazzi, oblivious to the woman posing behind him on the red carpet. On noticing her, the actor quickly apologises and steps back. Later in the video, the woman can be seen asking Babil to join her but he requests her to continue with her pictures. Towards the end of the clip, Babil, who looks guilty, once again apologises to her. The clip was shared on Reddit with the text, "Babil Khan is a gentleman." However, many started to troll him for being "too nice". Read all about it here.

Once again on Tuesday, Babil Khan was trolled for sharing a series of pictures of himself with a mystery woman on Instagram. Read about it here.

On the work front, Babil Khan marked his Bollywood debut with Qala. The actor was last seen in The Railway Men.