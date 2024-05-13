Weirdly, Babil Khan Is Being Trolled For Viral Apology To Woman He Photobombed: 'Overacting'

Image instagrammed by Babil Khan. (courtesy: BabilKhan)

A video of Babil Khan accidentally photobombing a woman at Tiffany & Co.'s store launch event in Mumbai has surfaced online. In the clip, the actor is seen casually interacting with the media without noticing the woman posing on the red carpet. Upon realising his mistake, Babil quickly apologises and steps back. Later in the clip, the woman is seen asking Babil to join her but he requests her to continue with her clicks. Towards the end, the actor, who looks guilty, once again apologises to her. The video was shared on Reddit with the text, "Babil Khan is a gentleman." Well, it seems Babil has failed to impress fans with his behaviour on the red carpet. As soon as the video went viral, a segment of users trolled the actor.

A user said that Babil Khan has “severe anxiety issues.”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A person, on the social media platform, claimed that Babil Khan has ADHD [Attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder]. He wrote, “You know I really don't think he's a pick me. I feel like, and I might be very wrong, but he has signs of ADHD which makes him this way. IDK, I just vibe with the guy.”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

“I want to believe he is nice. But something about his pose at the end was giving a 'performance'. Actors are weird people, you never know,” read a comment.

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A few users said that Babil Khan gives them “pushover vibes at times.”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A fan commented, “Isko dekh ke pta nhi mujhe itna cringe kyu lagta hai [ I don't know why I find this guy so cringe-worthy.]”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A Redditor said, “Will this guy stop overreacting??? Even she didn't think of it as such a big deal. I know he's being nice but there are too many posts of him being such a chivalrous, down-to-earth guy that it seems phony to me.”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Many stated, “Something seems off about him.”

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

“This is too funny, he maybe genuine, but this comes off as overacting/trying to fake it - he can maybe take it down by a LOT,” said a user.

Comment

byu/HotTeaCofee from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

On the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men. The show also featured R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.