Babil Khan Trolled Again For Pics With Mystery Woman: 'Breakup Or Is She Dead?'

You must be living under a rock, if you have not seen the video of Babil Khan photobombing a woman and repeatedly apologising to her. The actor was trolled by a section of users on the Internet for his actions. On Tuesday, the star dropped pictures with a mystery woman on Instagram. Babil has also written a “love to miss you” note. In the snaps, Babil and the woman are seen spending quality time with each other. Well, the post has (again) attracted negative comments online. Some users have trolled Babil for his elaborate note on the social media platform. Fans are confused if it's a breakup post. A user asked, “Is this a breakup or is she dead??? Just confused looking at your post.” An Instagrammer added, “Nah dude, this sh*t is way too corny.” In the middle of this, a fan came up with a suggestion for Babil, He said, “Bhai tu banda accha hain no doubt, bus meme ban jae aisa mat kia kar kuch [Bro, you're cool, no doubt, just don't turn into a meme, okay?] A few users have asked Babil to “grow up.”

Now, let us take a look at the caption. It read, “I don't think moving on is about trying to hide away that what you have loved, in reality you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are.”

Babil Khan continued, “I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs, I like how you sound when you laugh. When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half. I love to look at you. I'll miss how you breathe, giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach. I love to hold your hands. I'll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home. I'll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose. I'll miss how much you hate your tattoo.” The actor ended the note by writing, “I love to miss you.”

In case you missed it, a few days ago, Babil Khan attended Tiffany & Co.'s store launch event in Mumbai. While interacting with the media persons, he photobombed a woman. Upon realising, the actor humbly apologised and stepped back. As soon as the video of the incident went viral, a segment of people trolled him for “overreacting.” Click here to read all about it.

Babil Khan is the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. He made his acting debut with the 2022 Netflix film Qala. Babil was last seen in The Railway Men alongside R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.