Amid Yuzvendra Chahal's Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash, Estranged Wife Dhanashree Verma Says, "Feeling Very Emotional..."

Dhanashree Verma has filed for divorce from her husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple, who got married in 2020, have been living separately for the past 18 months.

Amid ongoing divorce proceedings, Dhanashree attended Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared on Instagram, the choreographer was seen walking out of the building after watching the movie.

Dressed in a maroon and white co-ord set, Dhanashree happily interacted with the paps and told them that the film she watched left her emotional. “Main bahut emotional feel kar rahi hu abhi (I am feeling very emotional)," she said. Take a look:

Earlier this week, Dhanashree Verma shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which read: "Blaming women is always in fashion" This came after Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the Champions Trophy final with popular RJ Mahvash on Sunday.

Just a day after the India vs. New Zealand clash, Dhanashree Verma's latest cryptic post has fans speculating! With Yuzvendra Chahal seen with another woman, is this a subtle message or just a coincidence? What do you think? #DhanashreeVerma #YuziChahal #IndiaVsNZ #CricketDrama pic.twitter.com/z3MMfnITHo — Reality scoop (@Reality_Scoopp) March 10, 2025

Some users related Dhanashree's cryptic post to Yuzvendra Chahal's outing with RJ Mahvash, while others said that it was a dig towards the trolling she has been facing ever since announcing their divorce.

There were also reports of Dhanashree Verma asking for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, a member of Dhanashree's family recently rubbished the rumours and warned the media against 'spreading misinformation'.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," read the statement.