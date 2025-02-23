Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal Are Now Officially Divorced: "Please Refrain From Any Kind Of Speculation"

India's spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have settled their divorce. According to a statement from the cricketer's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, the divorce petition was filed by mutual consent and was presented in court at Bandra, Mumbai.

The case is currently under judicial review, and it would be illegal to discuss the matter publicly. Chahal and his family have decided not to comment on the media reports and have urged the public to refrain from speculation.

"Mr Chahal has reached a settlement for a divorce by mutual consent with Mrs Verma. A petition fordivorce by mutual consent has been filed before the Hon'ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is now sub-judice," stated Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, in an official statement to Hindustan Times.

"Further steps are being taken as per law in this regard. Mr Chahal and his family respectfully choose not to comment on the details circulating in media and request all to refrain from any kind of speculation," he added.

Previously, Dhanashree's family had issued a statement denying rumours that the actress-dancer had demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra. The family strongly refuted these claims, clarifying that no such amount had ever been requested, demanded, or offered.

"We are extremely outraged by the unfounded rumors regarding the alimony figure. Let it be clear that no such amount has been sought, demanded, or even proposed. These rumors are completely false. Reckless reporting like this only causes unnecessary harm and confusion. We urge the media to be more responsible, verify their information, and respect everyone's privacy," the statement read.

ICYDK, the divorce rumours started gaining traction in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. This change came a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

At that time, Yuzvendra posted a note dismissing the divorce rumours and asked his fans not to believe in or spread rumours about his relationship with Dhanashree.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the choreographer said, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."