Amid Trolling, Gajraj Rao Backs Rakesh Roshan's Decision To Cast Hrithik Roshan In <i>Krrish</i>

Rakesh Roshan signed his son Hrithik Roshan in his 2006 superhero film, Krrish.

Years later, the actor reprised his role in the sequel, Krrish 3. While Hrithik garnered praise for his performance in both movies, some fans were disappointed with the filmmaker for casting his son over other actors.

Now, actor Gajraj Rao has shared his thoughts on the matter.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Gajraj Rao defended Rakesh Roshan's decision of choosing Hrithik Roshan to play Krrish.

The actor said, "Unka paisa hai, unka kaam hai, unki creativity hai, uske andar Hrithik fit hota hai. Mujhey lagta hai ke bada jahalat hai iske andar. Repeat kuch nahi hota. Ye maker ki mehnat hai. [It's his money, his work, his creativity, and Hrithik fits the role well. I believe it is a ridiculous statement to make. Nothing has been repeated; this is the maker's hard work and vision]."

Gajraj Rao further said that filmmaking is not social work and that directors have no obligations towards anyone. The actor shared that he frequently collaborated with the same group of actors on his films, and it helped them create a stronger bond between the director and the actors, making it easier to communicate and execute scenes effectively.

The Krrish franchise is one of the most-loved ones out there and enjoys massive popularity. Hrithik Roshan has played the titular role in the first three parts and is all set to reprise his character in the upcoming fourth instalment.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for War 2, where he will be seen alongside Kiara Advani.

The film is set to wrap up by April 2025. After this, Hrithik will reportedly start filming for Krissh 4. It will be shot in Mumbai and some parts of Europe.

The previous films had been directed by Rakesh Roshan, however, he's officially shared that he won't be coming back to the director's seat for this instalment. He will produce the film.