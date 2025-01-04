Amid Separation Rumours, Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Return To Mumbai After New Year Vacation

The Bachchan family has returned to Mumbai after celebrating the New Year together. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted with their daughter, Aaradhya at the airport. The trio were dressed in their casual outfits.

In the viral pictures and videos, Abhishek is seen leading the way out of the airport, with Aishwarya and Aaradhya walking behind him. As they made their way to the car, Abhishek opens the door for Aishwarya and Aaradhya to settle in comfortably. Sitting inside the car, Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi and said, "Happy New Year, God bless".

Abhishek wore a grey hoodie paired with black tracks, while Aishwarya sported a simple black sweatshirt and jeggings. Aaradhya was dressed in a bright blue sweatshirt.

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."