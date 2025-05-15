Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Dating Rumours, Director's Wife Shhyamali De Shares A Cryptic Note

Speculation around actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's rumoured relationship has intensified after the Citadel star shared pictures with the show's director on social media.

Amid the ongoing rumours, Raj's wife, Shhyamali De, recently shared a cryptic post on social media.

Her post read, "I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today." Though she did not mention anyone by name, the post came on the same day Samantha shared a photo with Raj.

Samantha posted a series of pictures from a recent shoot, including a group photo with Raj Nidimoru and the Subham team, and a second image that showed her resting her head on Raj's shoulder during a flight. Neither Samantha nor Raj has commented publicly about the rumours.

ICYDK: Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De, and the couple reportedly married in 2015. They also have a daughter together.

Shhyamali De is a psychology graduate and has experience working as an assistant director with filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. She has also worked as a scriptwriter and creative consultant for films like Rang De Basanti, Omkara and Ek Nodir Golpo.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked with Raj and DK on several occasions in the past. The actress was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.