Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations, Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Share Cryptic Notes About Life, Attitude: "Paid The Price"

Raj Kundra, who has been accused of Rs 60 crore fraud, has been sharing snippets from his Punjabi film Mehr on his Instagram Stories. Alongside Raj, Shilpa Shetty also shared a note about mental attitude on her Instagram Stories.

An excerpt from Shilpa Shetty's note reads, "Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude."

Raj Kundra, who made his Punjabi debut with Mehr alongside Geeta Basra, shared a series of snippets. From glimpses of a packed theatre to appreciation posts, Raj Kundra seems unfazed by the ongoing legal battle.

Background

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday recorded the statement of Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating case, officials said.

Raj Kundra (50) was questioned by EOW personnel for more than five hours regarding the case, an official said. His statement was recorded at an undisclosed location to avoid media glare.

"We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will probably summon him again next week, as many more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation," the official stated.

However, no summons have been issued to Shetty, a co-accused, as the EOW is still in the process of collecting evidence, he added.

The EOW is probing the Rs 60 crore cheating case registered in Mumbai against the actor and her businessman husband.

The case was registered based on a complaint against the high-profile couple and some unidentified persons for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal related to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari (60), who is a director at a non-banking financial company named Lotus Capital Finance Services. Earlier this month, police issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against Shetty and Kundra.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is currently serving as a judge on the reality dance show Super Dancer.