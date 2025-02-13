Amid <i>India's Got Latent</i> Controversy, Internet Digs Up Old Video Of Kapil Sharma Making Parents' Kabaddi Joke

Comedian Samay Raina has been receiving huge backlash for his YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent.

Complaints have been registered against Samay and the panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Aproova Makhija for making obscene remarks on the show.

Amid this, an old video of Kapil Sharma making a double-entendre joke has surfaced online.

The clip is from February 19, 2023, from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which features the actor-comedian talking about children who are ready to wake up even at 4 am to watch a cricket match.

In the video, Kapil says, “In India, people are crazy about films and cricket. A student will never wake up to study for exams at 4 AM, but they will definitely wake up for a cricket match. Some of them are so crazy, that they wake up at 2 AM for a 4 AM match, then they see their ‘parents' kabaddi' and go back to sleep.”

The video is now making rounds on social media, with several users questioning why only Samay Raina is being pulled up for his jokes when nothing ever happened to Kapil Sharma for making similar comments.

This comes at a time when Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing backlash for their comments on India's Got Latent.

During his appearance on the show, Ranveer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The Internet schooled Ranveer Allahbadia, and multiple police complaints were filed against him and the rest of the panel including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology on social media.

In a video message on X, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."