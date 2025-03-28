Amid Divorce Rumours, Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Absence At An Award Show: "We Are Also Missing Him"

Sunita Ahuja attended an award function in Mumbai on Thursday. She was accompanied by son Yashvardan Ahuja to the event. Amid rumours of divorce, Govinda's absence at the event became the talking point.

In a video shared by a popular Mumbai portal, a paparazzo is seen asking Sunita Ahuja , "Where is Govinda, Sir?" To this, Sunita exclaimed, "What!" and she smiled in her signature style.

When Sunita Ahuja moved out of the red carpet, the paparazzo can be heard whispering among themselves, "We miss Govinda."

To this, Sunita replied, "Humlog bhi kar rahe hai (We are also missing him)." The video went viral for obvious reasons.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce began after the Bollywood wife stated in an interview that she and Govinda lived separately.

Earlier, in the Hindi Rush interview, Sunita Ahuja laughed when asked about Govinda's romantic side. "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie," she complained.

Amidst these ongoing rumours, ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Later, the actor's lawyer revealed Sunita had filed a divorce six months ago but the couple are back together now.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.