Amid Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash Says, "I'm Lucky For Team India"

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are making headlines, courtesy - their ongoing dating rumours.

Amid the rumours, RJ Mahvash jokingly called herself "good luck" for Team India following their four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Mahvash took to Instagram to share glimpses from the match. Her post included a video of Team India's celebration after their big win, where both Yuzvendra and Mahvash could be seen cheering together.

She also posted a picture of the vibrant fireworks that lit up the sky post-match. The final slide featured Mahvash posing for the camera during the game.

Alongside the post, she captioned it: "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for Team India."

Their interaction didn't end there. In a video shared by actor Vivek Oberoi on Instagram, Chahal was seen confidently backing Team India when asked about the match's outcome.

Interestingly, Chahal also follows Mahvash on Instagram, and the two share a connection from her 2022 interview with him.

As for the game itself, India's thrilling win over New Zealand secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title, surpassing Australia's two wins in the tournament's history.

India's first Champions Trophy win came in 2002 when they were declared joint winners with Sri Lanka. The second victory followed in 2013 when India triumphed over England at Edgbaston.