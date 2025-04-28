Hania Aamir Shows Support For Badshah Amid Pakistani Artistes Boycott Call

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistani actors face backlash from Indian audiences after Pahalgam attack. Hania Aamir was also criticized along with other Pakistani artistes. She supported rapper Badshah's upcoming song, Galiyon Ke Ghalib.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani actors are facing backlash from the Indian audience. Hania Aamir is also receiving criticism as the ongoing boycott gains momentum.

Amid the ongoing debate over whether Pakistani actors should be allowed to work in India, Hania Aamir has stepped forward to support her rumoured boyfriend, rapper Badshah.

The actress gave a shout-out to Badshah's upcoming song, Galiyon Ke Ghalib.

On her Instagram Stories, Hania Aamir reshared the song's teaser, originally posted by Badshah. Along with it, she wrote, “Banaya tu ne Ghalib. Finally”.

Badshah's tracks, Galiyon ke Ghalib, will be released on Wednesday, April 30, at 11 am. The rapper dropped the teaser on YouTube with the caption, “Galiyon ke Ghalib – Ultimate dance banger of the year drops on 30th April. Game's about to change!”

Check it out:

It is worth noting that Hania Aamir was among the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the Pahalgam terrorist incident.

In her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always." Click here to read in detail.

On April 22, a tragic terror attack took place in the Baisaran Valley, located in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. The attack resulted in the deaths of around 26 tourists. Reports indicate that the terrorists singled out the victims based on their religion before shooting them.