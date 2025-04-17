Badshah Shares Rare Pics With Daughter Jessemy: "<i>Chote Miyan Subhan Allah</i>"

Rapper-composer Badshah shared some rare pictures with his daughter Jessemy on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing outside a store with big shopping bags in hands. Jessemy is seen making goofy faces. While Badshah is seen rocking an all-black look, Jessemy wears a hoodie for the shopping spree.

Sharing the pictures, Badshah wrote, "Bade miyan bade miyan, chote miyan subhan allah." The comments section was flooded with love. Parineeti Chopra dropped a series of love emojis. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The real star." A fan wrote, "It's our girl." Another fan wrote, "Rocking queen."

Take a look:

Badshah's love life keeps on making headlines. A recent buzz sparked after Shilpa Shetty teased the singer on a reality show with a meaningful hint, suggesting his dating rumours with Tara Sutaria.

Shilpa Shetty teased the playback singer on the sets of the reality show, Indian Idol 15. In a viral video from the episode, Shetty teased Badshah by saying, "Suna hai aap din mein bhi 'Tara' dekh rahe," leaving the rapper blushing.

Talking about Badshah, he married Jasmine in 2012. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, named Jessemy, in January 2017. In 2020, the singer and his wife got separated.

Badshah is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Kala Chasma, Proper Patola, Kar Gayi Chull, and Genda Phool. Badshah was earlier rumoured to be dating Mrunal Thakur.