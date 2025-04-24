Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane And Other Pakistani Artistes Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the most henious attack in recent times, 26 civilians were shot dead at the popular tourist spot of Kashmir, Pahalgam on April 22. Artistes across the borders have condemned the attack in clear words and stood by the families in distress. Pakistani artistes like Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Usama Khan shared their condolence messages for the victims who lost their lives.

Hania Amir, who enjoys a huge fan following in India, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope-we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone-it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane shared, "My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What's happening to the world."

Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed posted, "Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families."

Actor Usama Khan wrote on his X handle, "May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence."

The recent terror attack, one more time, has raised tensions between India and Pakistan, triggering a ban on the Pakistani artistes working in India.

Following the Pahalgam attack, The Federation of Western India Cine Employee renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.