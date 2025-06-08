After 14-Hour Surgery, Dipika Kakar, Battling Liver Cancer, Celebrates Eid In Hospital With Shoaib Ibrahim

Television actress Dipika Kakar, recently diagnosed with stage two liver cancer, spent this year's Eid al-Adha in the hospital with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Earlier this week, the actress underwent a gruelling 14-hour surgery and is now showing signs of recovery.

Shoaib shared a picture of their low-key Eid celebrations on his Instagram Story. The image featured the couple holding Eidi envelopes sent by Shoaib's father. Dipika was seen lying in a hospital bed, wearing a wristband labelled ‘Fall Risk'.

In the caption, Shoaib wrote, "Dipi aur mere liye papa ki taraf se eidi aayee [Papa sent eidi for both Dipi and me]. Eid Mubarak." See the post here:

Shoaib Ibrahim, in his vlog, shared the ordeal of his wife Dipika Kakar's 14-hour surgery, which began at 8:30 AM and ended at 11:30 PM. The family didn't get any updates till 6-7 in the evening. “Thankfully, the doctor assured me that if they don't come out with updates, it means the surgery is going well,” Shoaib recalled.

The doctors successfully removed a portion of Dipika's liver where the tumour was located, along with her gallbladder. Shoaib said, "The doctors even removed Dipika's gallbladder as they detected stone and they had to cut a small portion of the liver as the tumour was cancerous. The doctors mentioned that the liver is a self-restorative organ so it shall heal itself with time. So it is not something to be stressed about but we have to stay cautious and take good care."

After three days in the ICU, Dipika was shifted to a hospital room just in time for Eid. She is expected to stay in the hospital for another 3-5 days due to the surgery's complexity. While her latest blood test reports have come back normal, the couple are now awaiting the biopsy report on the removed tumour.

Shoaib also offered reassurance to fans, stating that Dipika's liver will grow as it has the natural ability to regenerate. He added that doctors are optimistic about Dipika's recovery, although it will require time and close monitoring.