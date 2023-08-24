Ameesha Patel On Her No-Kiss On Screen Policy: 'Sunny Deol Has Got The Same Principle'

Ameesha Patel shared this image. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has entered the Rs. 400 crore club. The film is breaking records and scripting history with each passing day. Ameesha, who is riding high on the love and appreciation she received for her character Sakeena, spoke about the no-kiss policy that she has followed in her career. Ameesha shared that she is not comfortable doing “extensive sexually intimate scenes” as well as “abusing on screen.” Ameesha Patel told Instant Bollywood, "How Salman always says, 'I don't kiss on screen', Sunny Deol has got the same principle. I've got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries to what you as your personality are comfortable with. So, I'm not averse to looking hot. I'm not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I'm not comfortable with loads of different kinds of clothing. I'm not comfortable with abusing on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I'm not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that," she added.

During the interview, Ameesha Patel also recalled how filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to retire after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha shared that when she asked the filmmaker for the reason behind his statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “You have achieved what most girls don't achieve. If they do like Mughal-e-Azam, Pakeezah it comes way towards the end of their careers. You had it in the beginning. Now, how will you surpass this? It will be difficult for you, so you retire.”

Talking about the low expectations people had with Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel expressed how people didn't have faith in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as well. The actress mentioned how people called the film “gutter” but it went on to do historic business on the big screen.

Ameesha said, “I think you feel upset but then you only work harder to prove them wrong. It happened with Gadar 1, where people didn't have faith in the project as I mentioned during the trailer launch. They called it Gutter. And we were the dark horse. People didn't have faith in Kaho Na Pyar Hain. Abhishek was coming a few months later, so people were rooting for him. So, people didn't have faith in Hrithik [Roshan] as well. And I was nobody; not from a film family. I was from a business and political background.”

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. The film has been directed by Anil Sharma.