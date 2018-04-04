Ameesha Patel, How You Doing? Seen You About A Lot Lately

Look who we have been continuously spotting in Mumbai of late - actress Ameesha Patel

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 04, 2018 16:42 IST
Ameesha Patel photographed in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Of late, Ameesha has been photographed several times in Mumbai
  2. Her appearance is pretty simple - a pair of black leggings and plain tops
  3. Ameesha Patel is currently filming Desi Magic
Look who we have been continuously spotting in Mumbai of late - actress Ameesha Patel. You'll agree too. She has been photographed several times in different parts of Mumbai (mostly at a salon in Juhu). Her appearance is pretty simple - a pair of black leggings, plain white/grey tops and black sunglasses. On Wednesday evening, the cameras spotted Ameesha Patel in Juhu, wearing an all-black outfit and her hair tied in a bun. However, this time, Ameesha, 41, was in no mood to pose for the paparazzi (unlike other days) and she went straight to her car. Just last week, she was pictured in Juhu, wearing a blue distressed denim and white lose top and yes, she did happily pose for the cameras.

See the pictures here.
 
ameesha ndtv

Ameesha Patel outside a spa in Juhu

ameesha ndtv

Ameesha Patel spotted in Juhu last week

Here are the other times Ameesha Patel was spotted in Mumbai recently.
 
ameesha ndtv

Ameesha Patel in Juhu

ameesha ndtv

Ameesha Patel smiled for the cameras in Juhu

Some time back, a couple of pictures of the actress from a photoshoot went crazy viral due to some vile comments posted on them. She was also slut-shamed for 'posing without clothes.' "Pull that bed sheet further down and reveal more," she was told while some called her 'aunty.'
 
 

 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on


 
 

Have a dreamy week

Have a dreamy week

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on



Her latest Instagram posts are from her forthcoming film Desi Magic shoot, where she has also been photographed with veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.
 
 

..shoot mode

..shoot mode

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on


 
 

Shoot mode .. make up @chettiaralbert and hair by @poojaudeshihairdesigns

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on


 
 

On set...Desi Magic shoot...

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on



Ameesha Patel debuted with 2000's blockbuster film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her other film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol too rocked the box office. However, her films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai tanked while Humraaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan) were hits. Ameesha's upcoming projects are Bhaiyyaji Superhitt (with Sunny Deol) and Desi Magic.
 

