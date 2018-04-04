Ameesha Patel, How You Doing? Seen You About A Lot Lately

Look who we have been continuously spotting in Mumbai of late - actress Ameesha Patel. You'll agree too. She has been photographed several times in different parts of Mumbai (mostly at a salon in Juhu). Her appearance is pretty simple - a pair of black leggings, plain white/grey tops and black sunglasses. On Wednesday evening, the cameras spotted Ameesha Patel in Juhu, wearing an all-black outfit and her hair tied in a bun. However, this time, Ameesha, 41, was in no mood to pose for the paparazzi (unlike other days) and she went straight to her car. Just last week, she was pictured in Juhu, wearing a blue distressed denim and white lose top and yes, she did happily pose for the cameras.
Some time back, a couple of pictures of the actress from a photoshoot went crazy viral due to some vile comments posted on them. She was also slut-shamed for 'posing without clothes.' "Pull that bed sheet further down and reveal more," she was told while some called her 'aunty.'
Ameesha Patel debuted with 2000's blockbuster film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her other film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol too rocked the box office. However, her films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai tanked while Humraaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan) were hits. Ameesha's upcoming projects are Bhaiyyaji Superhitt (with Sunny Deol) and Desi Magic.