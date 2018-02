Ameesha Patel Trolled For Photoshoot Pics. Why Are We Not Surprised?

Highlights Many vile comments were posted on Ameesha's pictures Some Instagram users also commented about her age Instagram users called Ameesha Patel 'aunty'

Actress Ameesha Patel posted pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram, which have gone viral because of some vile comments posted by social media trolls. The 41-year-old actress shared two similar pictures from a recent photoshoot, which were bombarded with appalling comments. Some Instagram users slut-shamed her for 'posing without clothes' while some comments read: "Pull that bed sheet further down and reveal more." Some Internet users also called theactress "aunty" adding, "(She is) now old with bags under her eyes."Ameesha Patel did not give two hoots about the trolling and added two BTS videos of another photoshoot. Sadly, the comments on these videos were similar.Ameesha's recent photoshoot, in which she was dressed in a bikini, received negative comments too.Last year in October, Ameesha Patel was similarly trolled for wearing a low-cut tank top Ameesha Patel debuted opposite Hrithik Roshan inin 2000. It seemed like Ameesha was in the game to stay after her second filmrocked the box office. Soon her success graph deteriorated with projects such as(also with Hrithik) and, but there were occasional hits likeand. Her upcoming projects areand In the last few years Ameesha featured in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2016, she snubbed actress Pooja Hegde , who debuted opposite Hrithik Rohan in the ill-fated, saying: "I'm sorry thatdidn't do well, and the plan was to come with a newcomer, but every film cannot achieve the same success as."Before that it was reported by mid-day that she flipped out at a journalist who called her by her name, saying, "Call me Ameesha."