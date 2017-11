Ameesha Patel Trolled For This Pic Is Everything That's Wrong With Social Media

Highlights Ameesha was shooting for a project early morning Some internet users suggested that she should get married It doesn't suit your personality, said one Instagram user

Actress Ameesha Patel took a top spot on Tuesday's trends list after she was trolled for sharing two pictures on Instagram from her shoot. In the comments thread some Twitter users seemed interested to learn about her upcoming project while the others slut-shamed her. Sadly, the latter section dominated the comments section. Most comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give Ameesha suggestions like: "Do not post this kind of photos, it doesn't suit your personality" while some users highlighted her age and said: "Marry soon."Here are the pictures Ameesha Patel posted on Instagram:Ameesha Patel had a fabulous debut opposite (then newcomer) Hrithik Roshan in 2000 film. She followed it up with films likeand. She was last seen in 2013'sand she is awaiting the release of, co-starring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol.In the last few years she's featured in headlines for all the wrong reasons . Last year, she snubbed actress Pooja Hegde, who debuted opposite Hrithik Rohan in the ill-fated, saying: "I'm sorry thatdidn't do well, and the plan was to come with a newcomer, but every film cannot achieve the same success as."Before that it was reported by mid-day that she flipped out at a journalist who called her by her name, saying, "Call me Ameesha."