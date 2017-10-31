Ameesha Patel Trolled For This Pic Is Everything That's Wrong With Social Media

Actress Ameesha Patel took a top spot on Tuesday's trends list after she was trolled for sharing two pictures on Instagram from her shoot. In the comments thread some Twitter users seemed interested to learn about her upcoming project while the others slut-shamed her. Sadly, the latter section dominated the comments section. Most comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give Ameesha suggestions like: "Do not post this kind of photos, it doesn't suit your personality" while some users highlighted her age and said: "Marry soon."
Ameesha Patel had a fabulous debut opposite (then newcomer) Hrithik Roshan in 2000 film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. She followed it up with films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Thora Pyaar Thora Magic, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz and Bhool Bhulayia. She was last seen in 2013's Race 2 and she is awaiting the release of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, co-starring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol.
In the last few years she's featured in headlines for all the wrong reasons. Last year, she snubbed actress Pooja Hegde, who debuted opposite Hrithik Rohan in the ill-fated Mohenjo Daro, saying: "I'm sorry that Mohenjo Daro didn't do well, and the plan was to come with a newcomer, but every film cannot achieve the same success as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai."
Before that it was reported by mid-day that she flipped out at a journalist who called her by her name, saying, "Call me Ameesha ji."