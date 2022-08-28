Ameesha Patel Dances With Salman Khan In This Throwback Pic From US Tour

Ameesha Patel shared this picture. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Sunday is here, and so is Ameesha Patel's new throwback post and this time, she has dropped a picture with Salman Khan. The actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out a photo from her first world tour. The image is from New York, where Salman and Ameesha danced to their hit songs. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Salman Khan n me .. my 1st WORLD TOUR -this was our performance in NEWYORK ...n super cool Salman Khan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look .. with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes, especially For the tour .. we toured the United States n Canada for 50 days non-stop.. was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast we danced on all our hit songs of our film together "YEH HAIN JALWA".

Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel featured together in the 2002 movie Yeh Hai Jalwa, helmed by David Dhawan. The romantic comedy was inspired by the Hollywood film Carbon Copy. It also featured Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others in pivotal roles.

Last Sunday, Ameesha Patel shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Throwback WEEKEND picture as promised every weekend!!! Shah Rukh Khan n me at a prestigious event as chief guests ... accompanied by the stunner Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most charming n witty men u can come across .. n Gauri Khan is extremely gracious n warm".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in a Shortcut Romeo. Next, she will be seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.