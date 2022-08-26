Salman Khan Celebrates 34 Years In Cinema: 'Thank You For Being With Me,' He Writes

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, who completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry, celebrated the milestone by thanking his fans for their constant support. On Friday, the 56-year-old actor shared a video, which appears to be a teaser from his film and he wrote in his caption: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Salman is often lovingly addressed as "bhaijaan" by his fans. The text on the video shared by Salman read: "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it." The post was flooded with heart emojis from his fans.

See Salman Khan's post here:

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. However, her breakout role was in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. In his 34-year-long career, Salman Khan delivered many big hits. Some of which include Hum Aapke Hain Koun...? Biwi No1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He also starred in Andaz Apna Apna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (in a cameo), Bharat and the Dabangg series of films.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill.