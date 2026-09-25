Aman Gandhi Breaks Down While Talking About His Ex; <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Housemates Urge Her To 'Wait For Him'

Television actor and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi broke down while speaking about his ex-girlfriend in the latest promo. During a recent live-feed, Aman opened about his former girlfriend, Shagun Sharma.

While recalling their time together, Aman stated that he now has a better understanding of the emotional bond they shared. He further expressed hope that his former girlfriend had not moved on.

Aman Gets Emotional Over Their Separation

The new promo clip shows Aman getting emotional as Mahhi says, “Apne pyaar ko yaad kar ke ro raha hai. (He is crying remembering his love)” She then adds, “Rishta le ke jana padega Bigg Boss ke baad.”

He recalled how Shagun would call him about almost everything while she was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa and said, “Ab mujhe lagta hai kyu wo South Africa mein ja ke mujhse hi baatein kar rahi thi. Ab samajh aata hai.”

Wiping his tears, Aman expressed, “I just hope ki jab main bahar jaun to na... abhi nahi bol raha kuch. I just ki main bahar jaun na to wo move on na kar gayi ho. (I just hope that she doesn't move on.)”

Mahhi, Arishfa And Amrapali React

Seeing Aman cry, fellow contestants Mahhi and Amrapali Dubey turned to the camera and urged Shagun to wait for him until he came out of the Bigg Boss house.

Mahhi urges Aman's ex to wait for him, saying, “Mam move on nahi karna. Bhai ro raha hai tere liye. Wait for him. (Maa'm don't move on. He is crying for you. Wait for him.)”

Amrapali also requested Aman's ex-girlfriend to wait for him.

Arishfa, on the other hand, says that she does not think Aman's ex will move on. Reacting to this, Aman said that it has been a long time and he doubts she will still wait for him.

Aman Gandhi And Shagun Sharma's Relationship

Though Aman did not mention anyone by name in the promo, the conversation looks to be about his previous relationship with Shagun Sharma.

In November 2025, Shagun publicly confirmed their relationship during an interview with Hauterfly. She said that their relationship was real and that they “didn't start dating on the show.” The two had been seeing each other before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Who is Shagun Sharma?

Last seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in South Africa, Shagun is a television actress who began her acting career in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

Over the years, she has established herself as a familiar face on Hindi television. She first gained recognition with supporting roles in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Gangaa, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Tu Aashiqui.

Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she played Sonali “Sonu” Malhotra in Ishk Par Zor Nahi. She later bagged leading roles in Sasural Genda Phool 2, Harphoul Mohini, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

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