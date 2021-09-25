'Always Stay Papa's Precious Lil Girl,' Akshay Kumar Writes In Birthday Wish For Daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar with Nitara. (courtesy akshaykumar)

Adorable can't even begin to describe Akshay Kumar's birthday note for daughter Nitara, who turned 9 today. The actor posted a super cute picture hugging his daughter and he accompanied it with a note that read, "No bigger joy in the world than a daughter's tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa's precious li'l girl too. Love you." The comments section of Akshay Kumar's post was filled up with greetings for the birthday girl. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over 20 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are also parents to 19-year-old Aarav.

Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. Earlier this year, the actor shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will soon star in Bachchan Pandey. He will also feature in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was last seen in Bell Bottom.

Nitara's mom Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel. Other than being a renowned author, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist, a former actress, an interior decorator and a film producer. She runs a studio named The White Window (which operates in Mumbai). She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.