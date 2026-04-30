On Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary, Neetu And Riddhima Post Tributes: "Always In Our Hearts"

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, with a heartfelt post on social media marking six years since his death.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a candid photograph of the couple, capturing a warm, smiling moment between them.

She captioned it with the words, "Always in our hearts".

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a deeply personal tribute. Posting a portrait of her father, she wrote, "Until we meet again. I'll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always."

Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated stars, died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia.

Known for his charm and versatility, he delivered memorable performances in films such as Bobby, Karz, Chandni and Kapoor & Sons, among many others.

The anniversary of his death continues to draw tributes from across the industry, including family members, colleagues, and admirers who fondly remember his "Chintu ji" persona and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Adding to the emotional remembrance, film distributor Raj Bansal also posted a tribute on his Instagram handle.

The image features Rishi Kapoor alongside Sanjay Dutt and Neetu Kapoor, capturing a candid moment of laughter. It was captioned as, "Missing my dearest buddy."

Kapoor and Dutt had shared screen space in films like 'Hathyar' and the 2012 remake of 'Agneepath.'

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who married on January 22, 1980, were one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, both on and off screen.

They starred together in several popular films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie and Besharam.

Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was completed with Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish portions left incomplete.

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