Allu Arjun's Son Taught Him The True Meaning Of Love. Read The Actor's Birthday Post For Ayaan

Highlights
- Allu Arjun's son Ayaan celebrates his 6th birthday today
- "Happy Birthday, my baby," wrote Allu Arjun
- "You are the love," he added
Allu Arjun shared a beautiful post on his son Ayaan's 6th birthday. The star posted a super cute picture of the birthday boy, who can be seen standing in front on a cake. Allu Arjun, in his post, wrote: "I used to think what is love, all my life. Many times in the past, I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what love is. You are the love. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday, my baby."
Take a look At Allu Arjun's post here:
On his wedding anniversary last month, the actor posted a lovely throwback picture from his and Sneha's wedding and he wrote in the caption: "Nine years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day."
Check out the post here:
On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo