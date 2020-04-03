Allu Arjun's Son Taught Him The True Meaning Of Love. Read The Actor's Birthday Post For Ayaan

"I used to think what is love, all my life," wrote Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Son Taught Him The True Meaning Of Love. Read The Actor's Birthday Post For Ayaan

Allu Arjun shared this image. (Image courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Highlights

  • Allu Arjun's son Ayaan celebrates his 6th birthday today
  • "Happy Birthday, my baby," wrote Allu Arjun
  • "You are the love," he added
New Delhi:

Allu Arjun shared a beautiful post on his son Ayaan's 6th birthday. The star posted a super cute picture of the birthday boy, who can be seen standing in front on a cake. Allu Arjun, in his post, wrote: "I used to think what is love, all my life. Many times in the past, I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what love is. You are the love. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday, my baby."

Take a look At Allu Arjun's post here:

On his wedding anniversary last month, the actor posted a lovely throwback picture from his and Sneha's wedding and he wrote in the caption: "Nine years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day."

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2020 Telugu film  Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo , directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. Last year on his birthday, Allu Arjun announced three new films - Icon, AA20 and one directed by filmmaker Trivikram.

Comments
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun son Ayaan

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com