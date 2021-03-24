Allu Arjun's Daughter Is A Little Fairy, She'll Steal Your Heart Away

Allu Arha being adorable on mom Sneha Reddy's Instagram (courtesy allusnehareddy)

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's recent photoshoot is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet today. The Tollywood star's wife Sneha shared two pictures of their four-year-old. Allu Arha looked cute in a white frock with her curly hair tied in a ribbon. Sneha just put a heart emoji in the caption and let the snaps do the talking. A fan, who adored Arha, wrote in the comment box, "Arhaluuuuuu, U look adorable." Another one simply called her, "My baby doll, Arha."

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun and Sneha shared pictures from their dreamy 10th marriage anniversary celebration at the Taj Mahal. "Happy Anniversary to us, never a dull moment around you. @alwaysramcharan told me 10 years ago that it's gonna be a roller coaster ride and it has been just that, with all its ups and downs, and I wouldn't want it any other way. Love you more than you can imagine," reads the caption.

Allu and Sneha got married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They also have a 6-year-old son Allu Ayaan.

The 37-year-old Telugu star will be next seen in Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The thriller is based on red sandalwood smuggling. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a negative role in this much-anticipated movie. Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on August 13, 2021, in cinema halls.