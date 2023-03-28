Allu Arjun Has Been An Actor For 20 Years. 'Fireworks Soon,' Comments Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image was shared by Allu Arjun. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Superstar Allu Arjun is one of the most popular names in the Indian film industry. The actor, who works predominantly in Telugu films, has become a household name across the country with films such as Pushpa, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Arya. On Tuesday, the star shared a note on completing 20 years in the film industry. Allu Arjun, who made his debut in the 2003 film Gangotri wrote in his social media post, “Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Allu Arjun's post has received a lot of love from his colleagues and fans alike. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has worked with Allu Arjun in films such as S/O Sathyamurthy, wrote, “[Fire emojis] there's going to be fireworks soon.” Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, “Fav fav fav [fire emojis].” Model Dino Morea said, “Congratulations, and more to come.” Singer Armaan Malik gushed, “Congrats anna. More power to you! Thaggedele.” Australian cricketer David Warner commented, “Well done, mate.”

Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “Congratulations and wishing you many more rocking magical years ahead,” while Lakshmi Manchu said, “More power to you Bunny! [heart emojis].” Sophie Choudry commented: “Congrats and more power to you. Shine on.”

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of his last release, the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is his biggest commercial success, so far. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Allu Arjun is the son of Telugu producer Allu Aravind. Legendary Telugu actor Chiranjeevi is his uncle while actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Niharika Konidela are his cousins.

Allu Arjun made his debut in films as a child actor in the 1985 film Vijetha and as a dancer in the 2001 film Daddy. He has won several awards including six Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards.