Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Reaction To Allu Arjun's Son Singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'You Are Flower And Fire Both Rolled Into One'

A day after a video of Allu Arjun's son Ayaan singing Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya went viral across social media, superstar Shah Rukh Khan showered praise on the little one adding that the would now et his children to practice Pushpa song Srivalli. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan tagged Allu Arjun on Twitter and wrote, “Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli… ha ha.”

Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli… ha ha https://t.co/XZr29SIhD2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

In a recently viral video, the little one can be seen expressing his admiration for SRK. How, you ask? Well, Ayaan is sitting in a car and singing the song Lutt Putt Gaya from SRK's latest release Dunki. In the clip, he is wearing a black, white, and yellow jersey with a water bottle in his hand. Not only does he sing the song enthusiastically, but he also grooves along, clearly enjoying himself. Did we hear cute, already? A fan page shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Lutt Putt Gaya version by Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan.”

Last year, after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Allu Arjun gave the movie a shout-out by posting a note on X. He wrote, “Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew and producers of Jawan. SRK Garu's massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you."

While replying to Allu Arjun's post, Shah Rukh Khan expressed, “Thank you so much, my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me...Wow...It has made my day! Feeling Jawan twice all over now! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging! Love you."

Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire' himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three… https://t.co/KEH9FAguKs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

While Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Allu Arjun is all set to wow the audience with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be hitting the big screens on August 15.