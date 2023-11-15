Allu Arjun Helps Wife Sneha Fix Her Necklace. Aww

Sneha shared this image. (Courtesy: SnehaReddy)

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are setting some major couple goals. Sneha Reddy shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed featuring Allu Arjun and their kids. Sneha didn't specify the occasion. In the first picture, Sneha posing for the camera. The second picture will surely grab our attention - Allu Arjun can be seen helping Sneha fix her necklace. In another picture, Allu Arjun, Sneha and their son Ayaan, daughter Allu Arha can be seen posing for a perfect family picture. Sneha wrote in the caption, "Had a splendid evening with my favourite people by my side!" Take a look:

Sneha often treats her Instafam to pictures with Allu Arjun. Sneha shared two pictures on the day Allu Arjun received his first National Award for the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. In the first picture, Sneha can be seen fixing a broach on his sherwani. In the next picture, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen walking the corridors of a hotel. Sneha wrote in the caption, "A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch. Etched with love and admiration." Take a look:

A few days back, Allu Arjun and Sneha attended the wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Allu Arjun shared a fam-jam picture with the newlyweds on his Instagram story.

Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are his cousins.