All You Want To About Sunil Grover And Shilpa Shinde's Probable Show

Sunil Grover recently announced on Twitter that he has associated himself with a very good project and now, Indian Express reveals that the Sunil Grover is planning to sign up for a digital show co-starring Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. The show will keep up the audience interest by incorporating the upcoming Indian Premier League in its content. "They (show producers) are working on a one-of-a-kind show for the digital world that will bring together cricket and comedy. Sunil and Shilpa will play commentators and discuss the on-going IPL matches. It would be on the lines of extra innings, only it would be much more fun and entertaining. Both Sunil and Shilpa have liked the idea and seem quite excited," a source told Indian Express.
The showrunners are currently finalizing the scripts and creatives and will then negotiate salaries with Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde, reports Indian Express.
In 2016, Shilpa left the show due to some issues with the makers and had also reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against one of the producers.
Sunil Grover's television journey has been quite turbulent too with his public feud with former co-star Kapil Sharma. Kapil is all set for a new innings on TV with Family Time With Kapil. Sunil and Kapil re-engaged in a round of Twitter feud over Kapil approaching Sunil Grover for his new show.