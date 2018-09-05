All The Reasons Why Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's Film Namaste England Is Trending

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England poster (Courtesy arjunkapoor)

Finally, the makers of Namaste England have announced the trailer release date of the film with a new poster featuring lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. In the new poster, both actors can be seen traditionally dressed and they appear to be ecstatic about something. Arjun Kapoor captioned the poster: "Guesswork ends. Excitement begins. Namaste England Trailer out tomorrow." Hours after sharing the poster on social media, the duo also shared a video, where they can be seen having a cute banter. At the end of the video, director of the film Vipul Amrutlal Shah also makes an appearance. The video shared by the actors appear to have been shot in a foreign destination.

Here's the photo poster of Namaste England.

Earlier, the makers of Namaste England shared a video on social media where both the actor were fighting over the trailer release date of the film. Arjun stressed that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 7 while Parineeti corrected him saying that it will be released on September 10. Hours later, the makers of Namaste England confirmed with a video that the trailer launch date is September 6.

Namaste England went on floors on Thursday in Amritsar, Punjab. Arjun, Parineeti and Vipul Amrutlal Shah started their Namaste England journey with a visit to the Golden Temple. Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London, which featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The first installment was also directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Namaste England is Arjun Kapoor's second collaboration with Parineeti Chopra. They had earlier featured in Ishaqzaade, which was Arjun's Bollywood debut film. Speaking about his experience of working with Parineeti, Arjun in an earlier interview to IANS said: "As an actor, Parineeti brings the best out of me because I feel that if you are honest with your co-actor, then automatically, you deliver good results." Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have another film releasing this year, titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Namaste England is expected to release on October 19.