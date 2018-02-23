Namastey England Poster: Welcome Aboard With Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor

The poster of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's new film Namastey England is out. The actors shared the poster of the film an announced the film's release date - December 7, 2018. In the poster, Parineeti and Arjun are seen sitting on a plane wing, grinning from ear-to-ear. A tagline in the corner read: "London jana hai leagal illegal sab chalega." Namastey England, which a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namastey London, is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. "Me and Parineeti are back. Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England," Arjun captioned the poster.
Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England !!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland@NamasteEngFilm@ParineetiChopra@RelianceEnt@PenMovies#VipulAmrutlalShah@jayantilalgada@sonymusicindia#BlockbusterMovieEntertainerspic.twitter.com/ILSfaCc8CD— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 23, 2018
Namaste England went on floors on Thursday in Amritsar, Punjab. Arjun, Parineeti and Vipul Shah started their Namaste England journey with a visit to the Golden Temple. According to a PTI report, the team will shoot in Amritsar and then in Ludhiana and Patiala. The filmmaker earlier told PTI that this is the perfect time to be in Punjab as the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops will make for stunning visuals.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)