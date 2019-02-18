All That Glitters Is Shweta Bachchan Nanda In This Pic

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Remember Shweta Bachchan Nanda said on Koffee With Karan 6 she prefers 'Shweta, the designer'? We second that. Shweta shared a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she can be seen wearing a studded jacket from her MXS collection, which she co-owns with designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta captioned the post in one word: "Bespoke." We cannot wait to see more pieces from this dazzling collection. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the elder of actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's two children. Shweta's brother Abhishek is also an actor. Shweta is also a published author and her book, Paradise Towers, released last year.

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post here:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently launched the "Icon sweatshirt" collection under her MXS label, which is a tribute to her father Amitabh Bachchan's five-decade Bollywood career. Mr Bachchan complete 50 years in Bollywood on February 15 this year. Amitabh Bachchan debuted with 1969 film Saat Hindustani. "The picture we chose to design on the sweatshirt is one of my favorite pictures of my father. It lies in my room, and it provided us the inspiration to design something around it," Shweta said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to the release of Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He is also filming Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part of the Brahmastra trilogy is expected to release this year.

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhik Nanda and they are parents to daughter Navya Naveli, 21, and son Agastya, 18.