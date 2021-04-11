All Is Well With R Madhavan And Family. What He Tweeted After Testing Negative For COVID-19

R Madhavan shared this photo (courtesy actormaddy)

Highlights R Madhavan revealed he has tested negative

"Thank you all for the concern and prayers," he tweeted

"God's grace we are all fit and fine now," he added

Actor R Madhavan, who had contracted COVID-19 last month, has tested negative in his latest report, he revealed in a tweet on Sunday. The 50-year-old actor tweeted that his family members, including "amma", have tested negative and are doing well. However, they have still decided to follow precautionary measures for a few more days. Thanking well-wishers for all the love and support, Madhavan tweeted: "Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested COVID-19 negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. God's grace we are all fit and fine now."

Thank you all for the concern and prayers .All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care,precautions & following protocol even at home.Gods grace we are all fit and fine now 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 11, 2021

Last month, R Madhavan revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis with a filmy post, with a reference to 3 Idiots. Madhavan's post came just a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan tested positive. Madhavan and Aamir played college mates named Farhan and Rancho respectively. "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

In terms of work, R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The film not only marks R Madhavan's debut as a director but also has been written by him. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in "Summer 2021".