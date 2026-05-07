<i>Aligarh</i> Writer Apurva Asrani Reveals Why He Is Deleting His Instagram Account: 'Feels Controlled By Algorithms'

Acclaimed writer and editor Apurva Asrani, best known for Aligarh, has announced that he will be permanently deleting his personal Instagram account from May 8, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Asrani wrote, "It's been a fun 10-year Instagram journey, but this page, @apurva_asrani, will be permanently deleted starting tomorrow, 8th May 2026."

He further informed followers that he would continue to stay connected through his professional page. "You can follow me on my work account, @apurvaasranifilms, where I'll continue sharing updates on films, writing and creative work. I also have a fairly quiet Twitter account that occasionally wakes up for work announcements. Thank you for the conversations, the warmth, the disagreements and for staying through all the plot twists of the last decade," he added.

Soon after the post went live, fans filled the comments section with emotional messages. One user wrote, "We'll surely miss your life updates," while another commented, "Will miss you bro."

Why Did He Quit Instagram?

Speaking to Hindustan Times about why he decided to leave Instagram, Asrani explained that social media no longer feels like a meaningful space for genuine conversations.

"Social media today feels very different from what I originally signed up for. It used to be a space for expression and connection... now it increasingly feels controlled by algorithms, trends or even invisible business interests. I feel there's very little space left online for nuance, authenticity or originality. If I genuinely want to express something meaningful today, I would rather write an article, a screenplay or make a film. Those spaces still allow for depth and complexity in ways social media doesn't anymore," he said.

Over the years, Asrani has earned praise for his work in films and web series dealing with sensitive and socially relevant subjects. Apart from Aligarh, he has written the legal drama Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and co-written and edited the critically acclaimed film Shahid.

He has also edited the film Satya and the web series Made in Heaven.

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