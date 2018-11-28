Alia Bhatt's Wishes 'Wonder Woman' Happy Birthday - Her Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen (Courtesy shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt posted a heartwarming wish for her "wonder woman" elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Shaheen, who is not in Mumbai currently, is being missed "too much" by her baby sister and her Instagram post is proof. "Happy birthday wonder woman. My best friend, my soul mate, my person! No Instagram post or birthday message or call can do justice to the amount of oozing love I feel for you right now and every time I look at your beautiful face.. I love you sir! Those eyes are an instant fix for everything that's not right," read an excerpt from Alia's birthday post for Shaheen. Alia accompanied the post with a monochrome photo of her sister. "I think you should come back very fast because your little sister misses you too much and life is not as fun without you at home!! Also we need to eat some keto cake and dance on the sofas," Alia added. The post has been liked by Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor and several other celebrities.

Shaheen's sister Pooja Bhatt also wished her with an unconventional birthday post on Instagram. "On your birthday I send you an image of what you love. May you always be like this-beautiful, languid, framed by primary colour, in your rightful and permanent place in the sun," Pooja wrote. We all are aware of Shaheen's love for cats (her Instagram timeline is proof) and Pooja accompanied the post with a picture of a furry friend.

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born Loraine Bright.

Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan dug out a really cute and old picture of her daughter as a special birthday greeting and wrote: "Time has flown but this wonderful special child remains forever like this picture, sensitive, enquiring and forever the child at heart and in her sou, even though her wisdom exceeds that of her much older parents. Happy Birthday darling Shaheen... With this wish I hope you stay a child at heart always. Have a wonderful day and year. It is already promising to be a fabulous one."

Last month, Shaheen Bhatt launched her debut novel titled Never Been (Un)Happier, which is an account of her own battle with depression. Shaheen had shared the first look of her debut novel on Instagram and wrote: "And finally, here she is. Today, on World Mental Health Day I'd like to proudly (and shakily) introduce you to my first book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier - an account of my life with depression." In November 2016, Shaheen Bhatt had revealed that she had been battling depression from the age of 13.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji'sin Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia are also part of the three-part fantasy trilogy. The first part ofwill release in Christmas 2019.