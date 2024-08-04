Alia Bhatt's Shout Out To <i>Alpha</i> Co-Star Sharvari's <i>Vedaa</i> Trailer: "This Girl Is On Fire"

Alia Bhatt gave a loud shout out to her Alpha co-star Sharvari for her upcoming film Vedaa. The trailer of the film released on Thursday. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This girl is on fireee" and shared a series of fire emojis along with it. For the unversed, Vedaa has been directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film stars John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles. Coming from a lower caste background, Sharvari takes on to avenge the injustices prevalent in the society in the name of caste system. Take a look at what Alia posted here:

Sharing the trailer, John Abraham wrote, "Jhagadne nahin, ladne aa rahe hain Vedaa aur Abhimanyu (Vedaa and Abhimanyu are coming not to quarrel, but to fight)! #Vedaa trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas this Independence Day." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all set to co-star in Alpha, which is a part of the YRF spy universe. The cinematic cosmos also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Sharvari announced the beginning of the shoot of Alpha with a post. The actress posted a picture from the sets of Alpha with director Shiv Rawail and she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment. Super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith and Shiv Rawail for your belief in me." She added, "Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse." Take a look:

Sharvari made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. She acted in films like Munjya, Maharaj.