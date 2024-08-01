<i>Vedaa </i> Trailer: John Abraham Mentors Sharvari In The Fight Against Oppression

The trailer of John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa released on Wednesday. Nikkhil Advani's directorial venture amalgamates high-octane action sequences with a gritty plot driven by casteism, oppression and social injustice. The trailer begins with a wounded John Abraham who is shown as a protector of dharam (justice). Meanwhile, Vedaa (played by Sharvari), a woman from a lower-caste background believes in making her own path and looks for a mentor who can turn her feet into unbreakable weapons. Vedaa meets Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham), an ex-army man from 11 Gorkha Rifles, who was court-martialed. What happens next? Major Abhimanyu Kanwar mentors Vedaa, determined to seek justice against perpetrators of violence - Abhishek Bannerjee is introduced as one such menacing character who inflicts pain, harm to the poor people in the name of caste system. Tamannaah plays the love interest of John Abraham and Mouni Roy will be seen in a cameo appearance.

The trailer has references of Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna. John Abraham calls himself a sarathi (chariot driver) at the end of the trailer. His name Abhimanyu resonates with the connection between Lord Krishna and Arjun. Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, John Abraham wrote, "Jhagadne nahin, ladne aa rahe hain Vedaa aur Abhimanyu (Vedaa and Abhimanyu are coming not to quarrel, but to fight)! #Vedaa trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas this Independence Day." Take a look:

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa", reported ANI.