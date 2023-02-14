Alia Bhatt's Response To Anupam Kher's 'Always Teased You About Being A Born Actress' Post

Anupam Kher with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently met Alia Bhatt during Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception and he shared a picture with the actress on social media and he wrote: "Dearest Alia Bhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially Gangubai Kathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always." Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Responding to Anupam Kher's post, Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story: "Love you Anupam uncle - will never forget all that I learnt about acting growing up by just watching you and all your movies again and again and again... Biggest hug ever."

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted in response:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

See Anupam Kher's post here:

Anupam Kher has worked with both Alia Bhatt's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan. Anupam Kher's breakout film was the 1984 Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Saaransh. The film also featured Alia's mom Soni Razdan. Other than that, Anupam Kher worked with Mahesh Bhatt in films like Kaash and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, to name a few.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.