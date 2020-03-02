Alia Bhatt's Pic With 'Mr Sulky' Edward Is Just Too Cute

Alia Bhatt with her pet. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Cuteness alert! Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram story is just too cute to be missed. On Monday, the 26-year-old actress shared a super cute picture along with her pet Edward and it has our heart. Alia posted the picture on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "Cuddles with Mr Sulky Edward." Alia, dressed in a casual outfit, can be seen kissing Edward in the photograph. The picture which was originally shared by the 2 States actress, has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to Alia on social media.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. The actress frequently shares posts pertaining to different facets of her life. Last month, Alia shared pictures and videos with her Gully Boy co-stars Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash, after their Filmfare Award win. Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for the Best Actress for her performance in Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Best Actor and the Best Supporting Actor award, respectively.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the shooting of her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This will be Alia's first film with the "Padmaavat" director.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline.