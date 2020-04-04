Alia Bhatt's Kitchen Smells Of Chocolate Cake And Banana Bread. We Want

A throwback of Alia Bhatt baking in 2018 (courtesy AliaaHolics)

So, Alia Bhatt, who has taken a sudden interest in cooking, put on the baker's hat recently. She and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who share an apartment in Juhu, indulged in some baking shaking and now, their kitchen smells like chocolate cake and banana bread. But who made what? That, Alia explains in her Instagram post along with a few yummy looking photos of the end products. "Stayed home and baked a little with the sister. Shaheen made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain free paleo banana bread," Alia wrote in her post. Meanwhile, Alia and Shaheen's mom posted a cute comment: "Still waiting for my slice." Huma Qureshi asked for the recipe while Kriti Sanon asked for tips!

Here's what's cooking in Alia Bhatt's kitchen:

Alia, who recently started a YouTube channel of her own, confessed that she's taking baby steps in the kitchen. She shared videos of her preparing some of her favourite recipes such as zuccini sabzi and salad in the series In My Kitchen.

Earlier in 2018, Alia had tried her hand at making a pineapple brulee cake for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. Pictures of Alia in an apron and prepping for the cake from her supervising chef's Instagram went crazy viral on the Internet.

Alia bakes a cake for her sunshine@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/PWWHbBwh3s — AliaaHolics (@AliaaHolics_) September 28, 2018

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.