Alia Bhatt's Fitness Prep For <i>Alpha</i>. Watch

Intense can't even begin to describe Alia Bhatt's prep for her upcoming film Alpha. Celeb fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi shared a video of Alia's intense prep and he captioned it, "Getting stronger Alia Bhatt #Alpha." ICYDK, Alpha is the first female-led film from the YRF spy universe, which is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The YRF spy universe also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Check out Alia Bhatt's workout session here:

Last week, Alia Bhatt posted a picture with her Alpha co-star Sharvari and she simply captioned the post, "Love."

Alia announced her association with the project in July this year and she wrote, "It's the time of the Alpha girls. #YRFSpyUniverse."

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.